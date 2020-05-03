Conning Inc. Trims Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $175.57 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

