Conning Inc. Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 82,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 479,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.47.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

