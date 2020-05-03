ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.