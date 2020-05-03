Contrasting American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get American National BankShares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American National BankShares and Severn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National BankShares presently has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Given American National BankShares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 20.42% 10.99% 1.42% Severn Bancorp 12.86% 6.07% 0.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of American National BankShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National BankShares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American National BankShares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National BankShares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National BankShares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

American National BankShares has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National BankShares and Severn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $108.03 million 2.58 $20.91 million $3.10 8.20 Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.48 $8.37 million N/A N/A

American National BankShares has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

American National BankShares beats Severn Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.