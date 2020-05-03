Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sylogist in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million.

Shares of CVE:SYZ opened at C$9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.10 million and a P/E ratio of 243.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$6.16 and a 52-week high of C$12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.33.

In other Sylogist news, Director James Wilson purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 332,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,346,038. Also, Senior Officer David Elder purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.44 per share, with a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,020,818. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $315,460.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.