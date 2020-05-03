Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

