Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BREW. TheStreet downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

BREW stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. Analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

