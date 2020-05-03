Credit Suisse Group Trims Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Target Price to C$14.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CSFB dropped their target price on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Acadian Timber from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at C$13.67 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$11.11 and a 1 year high of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $228.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.85.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$25.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

