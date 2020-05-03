Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) is one of 45 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Crescent Capital BDC to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC Competitors -27.47% -48.72% -9.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.4% and pay out 94.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million N/A 5.66 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors $326.07 million -$127.97 million 1.47

Crescent Capital BDC’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Capital BDC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors 78 129 109 3 2.12

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 28.33%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

