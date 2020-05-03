Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CEQP opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 4.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.29%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

