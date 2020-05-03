Critical Review: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) & Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banc of California and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 3 1 0 2.25 Valley National Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Banc of California currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $403.23 million 1.29 $23.76 million $0.79 12.95 Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 2.79% 5.71% 0.48% Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Banc of California beats Valley National Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.