Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

