Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

