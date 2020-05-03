Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

Shares of AMP opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

