Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

