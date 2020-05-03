Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 418 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Willis Towers Watson to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.93.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $183.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.