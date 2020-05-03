Cwm LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

