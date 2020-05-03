Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 106,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.99 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

