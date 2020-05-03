CX Institutional Buys 2,872 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $291.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average is $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

