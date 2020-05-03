CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 571.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $80.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

