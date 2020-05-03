D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 879 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.