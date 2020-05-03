D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

