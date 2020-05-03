D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stake Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth $284,000. Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.3% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 219.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 384,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 264,195 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 56.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

DHI opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.