DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRK opened at $4.10 on Friday. DATATRAK International has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.85.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

