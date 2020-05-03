Delek US (DK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DK stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

