Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Desjardins dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

TSE GIL opened at C$19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$53.33.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.89 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

