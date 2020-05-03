Deutsche Bank Increases Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 6,600

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,740 ($62.35) to GBX 6,181 ($81.31) in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,022.71 ($79.23).

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 5,554 ($73.06) on Friday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,108 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,450.19.

In other Ferguson news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 4,983 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, for a total transaction of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

