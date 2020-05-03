Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

