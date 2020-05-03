DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price target on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $341.52 on Friday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $113.63 and a 12-month high of $350.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 214.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.48 and a 200 day moving average of $234.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

