Diamondback Energy (FANG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

