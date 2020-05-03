Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 124,313 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 355.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,313 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 392,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,786,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.