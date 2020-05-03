Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,402 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Centurylink by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

CTL stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.