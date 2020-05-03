Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

