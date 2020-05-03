Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 14,012 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 254.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 23.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,278,576,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Horan Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 105,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.19. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

