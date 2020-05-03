DZ Bank Increases GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,950

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DZ Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.76 ($23.75).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,611.20 ($21.19) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,535.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,680.84. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9992755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley bought 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($565.75). Also, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders have purchased a total of 831 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,714 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

