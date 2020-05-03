Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 100 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

