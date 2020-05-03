eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of eBay by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 57.41%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,797. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.