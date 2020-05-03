Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:EAH opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.99) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 million and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. Eco Animal Health Group has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 470 ($6.18).

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

