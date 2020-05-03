Equities Analysts Set Expectations for National General Holdings Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National General in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National General’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NGHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National General in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NGHC opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. National General has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. National General had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National General by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 549,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of National General by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,371,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 219,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 1st quarter worth $21,515,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 4th quarter worth $25,458,000. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

