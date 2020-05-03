Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Era Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Era Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Era Group by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 105,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 78,129 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Era Group by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Era Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Era Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Era Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

ERA stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Era Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Era Group had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.38 million during the quarter.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.