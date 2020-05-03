Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases New Shares in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MAC opened at $6.84 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 11.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

