Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,810 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

