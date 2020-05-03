Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

