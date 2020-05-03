Fabrinet (FN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.92-0.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.92-0.95 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FN stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

