Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $583.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

