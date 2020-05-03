Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 26.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 337.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $158,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 31.5% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

