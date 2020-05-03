Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Reduced by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,684 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

