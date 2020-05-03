Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.