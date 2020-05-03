FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

