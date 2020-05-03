Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Farmers National Banc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

FMNB stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 6,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $80,523.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,697.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Z. Paull acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,648 shares in the company, valued at $612,184.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,231 shares of company stock valued at $444,194 in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.